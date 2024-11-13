Charlotte FC: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

More than anything else, Charlotte FC needed to come out of 2024 with some direction.

By the boxscore metrics and even some of the underlying numbers, they’d done pretty well for an expansion club in 2022 and 2023. But by the eye test and the overall sense of where the team was and what it was doing, everything in those first two years seemed stitched together.

But they produced one of the top defenses in the league by both the boxscore and underlying numbers. And that’s the foundation they'll build from going forward.

Decluttering was absolutely necessary in the wake of Christian Lattanzio’s galaxy-brained approach to both principles of play and roster management. In the end, Charlotte ended up near the bottom of the league in all the “do they want the ball?” metrics, including dead last in possession. And look, I don’t think you can win an MLS Cup, Supporters’ Shield or Leagues Cup that way.

It’s a trick the veteran English manager pulled off repeatedly last decade with the likes of Brentford and Aston Villa (though he was subsequently less successful with Norwich and Leicester over the past few years, which is why he was available to be hired by an MLS team in the first place).

There is a very obvious reason to hire Dean Smith: His system – a no-frills 4-3-3ish, 4-2-3-1 hybrid, with a low block and an emphasis on trading both possession and field position for space to counterattack into – raises the floor for teams that are still sorting out the finer points of their personnel.

The system played to the strengths of Smith’s personnel, most notably the 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year, Kristjian Kahlina. The Croat’s shot-stopping was brilliant, but so was his control of the area – as per FBRef, he was in the 91st percentile of defensive actions outside of his area and the 84th percentile of average distance of defensive actions from the goal line (16.7 yards).

He was, in short, brilliant in all the “traditional ‘keeper” ways, and nearly as good in all of the “modern ‘keeper” ways. That includes his comfort playing from the back.

Just in front of him was the defensive pairing of Andrew Privett and Adilson Malanda, each of whom could be in the Defender of the Year race next year. They were so good and perfectly complementary of each other that veteran Tim Ream was eventually shuffled over to left back. It just did not make sense to break up the Privett and Malanda pairing (and just one note: I’ll scream bloody murder if Privett isn’t in USMNT camp in January. He’s that kind of talent).