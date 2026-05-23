Son Heung-Min: World Cup with South Korea always a "dream"

For Son Heung-Min , competing with South Korea at a FIFA World Cup never gets old.

“It doesn’t matter how many World Cups you’ve played or how many you’ve experienced. The World Cup is like a dream. I feel like I’m a little child looking forward to representing this amazing country.”

“It’s a great feeling. When you’re talking about the World Cup, as a soccer player, as a footballer, it’s like a dream,” Son told reporters on Friday.

And now, on the precipice of his fourth World Cup, Son's excitement level is the same as it was back at Brazil 2014.

The LAFC superstar has been capped 143 times, including 10 matches across three World Cups.

A fourth World Cup on the way for Sonny. 🇰🇷 South Korea captain & @LAFC forward Son Heung-Min is ready to shine once more. pic.twitter.com/60pUggtyma

South Korean icon

Son is still the face of his national team, which comes with inherent pressure. But his 54 career international goals, including three at past World Cups, have proven the forward knows how to thrive when the lights are brightest.

The second-highest scorer in his country's history, Son could surpass Cha Bum-Kun (58 goals) during this summer's tournament.

“It takes a lot of responsibility, but it’s a huge honor for that, and I just want to have fun and make this tournament like a festival,” the Taegeuk Warriors' captain said.

“Everybody's waiting for four years. As athletes, we’re working for four years for this amazing tournament. We want to have fun, have great, great results, and an amazing tournament.”

Familiar surroundings

South Korea are drawn into Group A with co-host Mexico, South Africa and Czechia. They open up against Czechia on June 11 in Guadalajara.

Son is well-versed in the challenges of playing in Mexico, after LAFC faced Toluca in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and defeated Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals.

“In Mexico, it was obviously not easy, if I’m being honest, with the altitude and all the different conditioning, but this is how it is. They’re hosting the World Cup, which for their country is a big deal,” Son said.