Charlotte FC turn coaching change into win over New York Red Bulls

They’re all notes that reinforce how Charlotte, amid a coaching departure that caught most of MLS by surprise, aren’t starting from the bedrock. There’s plenty of room to grow, yes, but the group Lattanzio inherits could be far worse off.

The ups and downs of an expansion year especially resonate with Walkes, who experienced Atlanta United ’s debut season in 2017 while on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in his native England. He’s one of their most MLS-experienced players, now approaching 80 league appearances.

“I think we had everything settled quicker [in Atlanta], so there was a bit more hype to it and the critics pretty much shrunk rather soon,” Walkes said, contrasting the Five Stripes and Charlotte. “But there's a lot of doubt around us coming into this first year, which takes away some of the pressure. We're happy to keep a few people quiet and we're going to improve so much, I believe, over the next few games.”