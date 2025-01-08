Charlotte FC transfer Jere Uronen to Swedish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred left back Jere Uronen to Swedish top-flight side AIK Fotboll, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Finland international joined The Crown from French side Stade Brestois 29 midway through the 2023 MLS season, producing five assists in 38 all-competition appearances.

"Everyone at Charlotte FC would like to thank Jere for his time at the club and wish him the best on his move to AIK Fotboll and throughout the rest of his career," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

Uronen locked down the starting left-back job shortly after his arrival, but fell down the pecking order following the summer 2024 signing of US international Tim Ream.