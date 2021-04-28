Charlotte FC to play on new FieldTurf surface at Bank of America Stadium

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Charlotte FC - Bank of America Stadium - open shot

Bank of America Stadium will be changing its surface from natural grass to FieldTurf ahead of Charlotte FC's inaugural MLS season next year, it was announced Wednesday.

In a statement, ownership group Tepper Sports & Entertainment said they came to the decision after realizing the load of events the stadium would host both this year and next year. In addition to hosting Charlotte FC and Carolina Panthers home matches, the venue will host college and high school football games, as well as concerts. Bank of America Stadium has also hosted early voting events, mass vaccination events, and festivals.

"With two major professional sports franchises using Bank of America Stadium, and more events upcoming, having a natural grass surface is going to be a heavy lift," Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer Mark Hart said in the statement. "We believe a synthetic surface provides the best solution."

The group noted the grass surface's popularity with NFL players, and said they reached out to players from both the NFL team and the MLS team before making the announcement.

Charlotte would become the sixth MLS team to play on turf, following Atlanta United, the New England Revolution, the Portland Timbers, the Seattle Sounders, and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Charlotte FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Charlotte FC partner with Ally Bank to install 22 mini-pitches in Charlotte and Carolinas
Charlotte FC loan Brandt Bronico to Charlotte Independence
Charlotte FC renovations at Bank of America stadium to begin in March

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez
Transfer Tracker

Report: Real Salt Lake pursuing Argentine forward Jonathan Menendez
What the David Ochoa episode taught us about RSL in 2021
National Writer: Charles Boehm

What the David Ochoa episode taught us about RSL in 2021
Charlie Davies' USMNT striker depth chart has a new name at No.1
Club and Country

Charlie Davies' USMNT striker depth chart has a new name at No.1
Charlotte FC to play on new FieldTurf surface at Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC to play on new FieldTurf surface at Bank of America Stadium
Austin FC's Tomas Pochettino available to play following potential administrative issue

Austin FC's Tomas Pochettino available to play following potential administrative issue
Like Landon: Doyle gives Cade Cowell high praise for winning assist
Extratime

Like Landon: Doyle gives Cade Cowell high praise for winning assist
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Cruz Azul | April 27, 2021
4:06

HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Cruz Azul | April 27, 2021
GOAL: Pablo Aguilar, Cruz Azul - 58th minute
0:45

GOAL: Pablo Aguilar, Cruz Azul - 58th minute
GOAL: Bryan Angulo, Cruz Azul - 34th minute
0:58

GOAL: Bryan Angulo, Cruz Azul - 34th minute
GOAL: Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC - 20th minute
0:42

GOAL: Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC - 20th minute
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.