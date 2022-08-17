Charlotte FC to open new training facility, business headquarters in Spring 2023

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC are getting a new day-to-day home in Spring 2023.

The 2022 MLS expansion side announced Wednesday that they’ve struck an agreement with Levine Properties to house their training facility and business operations in the Queen City.

The site, located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, will include a privately-financed 52,000+ square foot facility featuring four world-class fields, and be home to the club’s first team, MLS NEXT Pro side and academy teams.

Charlotte FC’s first team currently trains on fields at the site and will continue to do so prior to the full facility opening next year. Renovations to the existing structure at the site will begin immediately and be completed for use next season.

“A permanent training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC has been a priority for the club since it was launched and we’re excited to reach an agreement to bring this to life,” owner David Tepper said in a release.

“The timeline for this project was crucial and we’re delighted to deliver a first-class facility to our players and staff in Spring 2023. This is an important milestone for our club and reflects our commitment to continue investing in infrastructure that will allow Charlotte FC to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch.”

Once completed, the training facility will have four fields, including one synthetic turf surface. The facility will be the headquarters of the club’s more than 110 employees.

A full unveil, including name, renderings and more will be presented later this fall.

“Today is a special day for our organization as this facility will be a pivotal part of what pushes Charlotte FC to the forefront of soccer in North America in the years ahead,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “Having all of our teams in the same location is vital to our sporting vision and creates an optimal environment for our players and staff to perform at the highest levels across each step of our professional pathway.”

Charlotte, in their inaugural home match in March against LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium, set a new MLS standalone attendance record with 74,479 fans. Their expansion spot was awarded in December 2019.

Charlotte FC

