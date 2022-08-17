Charlotte FC to open new training facility, business headquarters in Spring 2023

The 2022 MLS expansion side announced Wednesday that they’ve struck an agreement with Levine Properties to house their training facility and business operations in the Queen City.

The site, located at 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, will include a privately-financed 52,000+ square foot facility featuring four world-class fields, and be home to the club’s first team, MLS NEXT Pro side and academy teams.

Charlotte FC’s first team currently trains on fields at the site and will continue to do so prior to the full facility opening next year. Renovations to the existing structure at the site will begin immediately and be completed for use next season.

“A permanent training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC has been a priority for the club since it was launched and we’re excited to reach an agreement to bring this to life,” owner David Tepper said in a release.