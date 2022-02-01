Charlotte FC take 3-0 victory over Grenada in preseason opener

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC took a 3-0 victory over the Grenada national team during their first-ever preseason match at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.

Trialist Gabriel Obertan and 2022 MLS SuperDraft picks Ben Bender and Kyle Holcomb all found the scoresheet to pace Charlotte ahead of their 2022 expansion season.

Obertan found the opener on the half-hour mark, nodding home a cross from Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz to the far post.

Bender, the highly-touted No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Maryland, scored Charlotte's second in the 71st minute. He's also a Generation adidas signing.

Holcomb then scored CTLFC's final goal of the day in the 89th minute. The 21-year-old forward was Charlotte's second-round SuperDraft selection after a standout collegiate career at Wake Forest.

Charlotte FC begin their inaugural season with a road matchup against D.C. United on Feb. 26 before a highly-anticipated home opener against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium on March 5.

Goals

  • 30' - CLT - Gabriel Obertan
  • 71' - CLT - Ben Bender
  • 89' - CLT - Kyle Holcomb

Lineup

  • CLT starting XI: George Marks; Harrison Afful, Anton Walkes, Jan Sobociński, Joseph Mora; Sergio Ruiz, Christopher Hegardt, Titi Ortiz; Gabriel Obertan, Karol Świderski, McKinze Gaines
Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Nick Kelly: Charlotte FC nearing MLS attendance record for home opener
Charlotte FC eye more DPs beyond "special player" Karol Świderski
Official: Charlotte FC sign striker Karol Swiderski as first Designated Player
More News
More News
How Carlos Salcedo can help steady Toronto FC's defense

How Carlos Salcedo can help steady Toronto FC's defense
Charlotte FC take 3-0 victory over Grenada in preseason opener

Charlotte FC take 3-0 victory over Grenada in preseason opener
Justin Morrow joins Toronto FC front office after retirement

Justin Morrow joins Toronto FC front office after retirement
“It's not time to panic”: USMNT keep cool ahead of pressure-filled WCQ vs. Honduras
National Writer: Charles Boehm

“It's not time to panic”: USMNT keep cool ahead of pressure-filled WCQ vs. Honduras
Official: FC Dallas complete club-record deal for Independiente attacker Alan Velasco
Transfer Tracker

Official: FC Dallas complete club-record deal for Independiente attacker Alan Velasco
San Jose Earthquakes GM Chris Leitch on Matias Almeyda's future, Cade Cowell interest & more
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

San Jose Earthquakes GM Chris Leitch on Matias Almeyda's future, Cade Cowell interest & more
More News
Video
Video
CANADA vs USA - Postgame Show: Reactions and Analysis
59:08

CANADA vs USA - Postgame Show: Reactions and Analysis
RECAP: Lamps (MIN) vs xVerde (ATX) | 2022 League Series 2
0:51

RECAP: Lamps (MIN) vs xVerde (ATX) | 2022 League Series 2
Lamps (MIN) goal #3 vs xVerde (ATX) | 2022 League Series 2
0:13

Lamps (MIN) goal #3 vs xVerde (ATX) | 2022 League Series 2
Lamps (MIN) goal #5 vs xVerde (ATX) | 2022 League Series 2
0:26

Lamps (MIN) goal #5 vs xVerde (ATX) | 2022 League Series 2
More Video