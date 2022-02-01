Charlotte FC take 3-0 victory over Grenada in preseason opener

Charlotte FC took a 3-0 victory over the Grenada national team during their first-ever preseason match at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida on Tuesday.
Trialist Gabriel Obertan and 2022 MLS SuperDraft picks Ben Bender and Kyle Holcomb all found the scoresheet to pace Charlotte ahead of their 2022 expansion season.
Obertan found the opener on the half-hour mark, nodding home a cross from Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz to the far post.
Bender, the highly-touted No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Maryland, scored Charlotte's second in the 71st minute. He's also a Generation adidas signing.
Holcomb then scored CTLFC's final goal of the day in the 89th minute. The 21-year-old forward was Charlotte's second-round SuperDraft selection after a standout collegiate career at Wake Forest.
Charlotte FC begin their inaugural season with a road matchup against D.C. United on Feb. 26 before a highly-anticipated home opener against the LA Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium on March 5.
Goals
- 30' - CLT - Gabriel Obertan
- 71' - CLT - Ben Bender
- 89' - CLT - Kyle Holcomb
Lineup
- CLT starting XI: George Marks; Harrison Afful, Anton Walkes, Jan Sobociński, Joseph Mora; Sergio Ruiz, Christopher Hegardt, Titi Ortiz; Gabriel Obertan, Karol Świderski, McKinze Gaines