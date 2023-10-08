Charlotte FC still in playoff chase: "Everything's clicking at the right time"

"We're hitting form at the right time. We're playing well," midfielder Ashley Westwood said postgame at Soldier Field. "We're dominating teams, and when we play well, we're a real force to be reckoned with."

Charlotte have won their last two after a 1W-5L-9D stretch, surging into back-to-back matches against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF to close out the regular season after the international break (Oct. 18 away & Oct. 21 home).

Thanks to a 2-0 win at Chicago Fire FC , CLTFC remain firmly in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs hunt. With two matches remaining, they're in 12th place on 39 points, one point below the Eastern Conference's cutoff mark. Two East slots remain up for grabs in the nine-team field before Decision Day.

"In a strange way, it's brought us together," said the English veteran. "We're fighting for each other. The spirit in there is unbelievable. ... We've created a real togetherness now, and it's showing on the pitch, and I'm immensely proud for this group of players."

Westwood believes this uptick is evidence of a bond forged by their Leagues Cup quarterfinal, a 4-0 loss at Miami that eliminated them from the midsummer competition.

Westwood scored the opener against Chicago in the 23rd minute, striking a brilliant effort past goalkeeper Chris Brady . They tacked on a second through Karol Swiderski 's penalty just before the hour mark and held the hosts at bay for a second consecutive clean sheet after beating Toronto FC , 3-0 , midweek.

Miami back-to-back with playoffs on the line

Charlotte, only in their second season, are yet to make the playoffs. And getting there might mean stopping Messi, though the Herons are now eliminated from postseason contention.

The margin of error is razor-thin for Charlotte – a loss vs. Miami at DRV PNK Stadium or Bank of America Stadium could mean the difference between their first foray into the playoffs and watching from home again.

"The way we control games, we're starting to score goals now, so everything's clicking at the right time," Westwood said. "I'm sure if and when we do get there, we'll be a team that no one will want to play, that's for sure."