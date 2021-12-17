Charlotte FC sign forward Yordy Reyna as free agent

Charlotte FC have signed free agent forward Yordy Reyna to a two-year contract through 2023 with an option for 2024, the expansion club announced Friday.

Reyna, who will occupy an international roster spot, has spent the last six seasons in MLS between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and D.C. United. He has recorded 24 goals and 19 assists across 100 regular-season matches (69 starts).

“Free agency is a great opportunity for us to continue to add players with experience in this league and adding Yordy to our attacking group is an important part of our roster build,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. “He’s a very technical player with high energy that can play on both wings and brings a proven track record of attacking success in Major League Soccer.”

While representing his native Peru, the 28-year-old has been capped 28 times and featured in two World Cup qualifying cycles, as well as the 2015 Copa America.