Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign defenders Anton Walkes, Joseph Mora to new contracts

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions

Charlotte FC have signed defenders Anton Walkes and Joseph Mora to new contracts, the expansion club announced Thursday.

Walkes, an Expansion Draft selection from Atlanta United, signs a deal through 2024 with an option for 2025. Mora, an Expansion Draft selection from D.C. United, signs a deal through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

Mora was out of contract following the 2021 season with D.C. United.

“We’re delighted to sign both Anton and Joseph to longer-term contracts ahead of our inaugural season. We have a plan in place for building this roster for the long-term and extending the deals of the two defenders from our Expansion Draft gives us stability in our backline for not just this season, but for the next few years,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

“We knew we could find incredible value in the Expansion Draft, especially in players with significant MLS experience. Anton and Joseph have proven that they are high-level players in this league across a combined seven seasons and 170 MLS appearances, and they will be important contributors on this roster.”

Walkes, who mainly plays center back, enters the year with four goals and three assists across 70 regular-season games (64 starts) with Atlanta. The 24-year-old is from England and originally came through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy. 

Mora, a 29-year-old Costa Rican left back, had four assists across 97 regular-season games (81 starts) with D.C. United. He’ll count as a domestic player.

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Joseph Mora Anton Walkes

LAFC hire Marco Antonio Garcés as director of football operations after Pachuca stint

LAFC hire Marco Antonio Garcés as director of football operations after Pachuca stint
Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou silences Egypt's Mo Salah in AFCON semis

Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou silences Egypt's Mo Salah in AFCON semis
MLS preseason 2022 roundup: Kubo, Reynoso golazos highlight Thursday slate

MLS preseason 2022 roundup: Kubo, Reynoso golazos highlight Thursday slate
For FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, 2022 is all about production

For FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal, 2022 is all about production
