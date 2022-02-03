Charlotte FC sign defenders Anton Walkes, Joseph Mora to new contracts

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extensions

Charlotte FC have signed defenders Anton Walkes and Joseph Mora to new contracts, the expansion club announced Thursday.

Walkes, an Expansion Draft selection from Atlanta United, signs a deal through 2024 with an option for 2025. Mora, an Expansion Draft selection from D.C. United, signs a deal through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

Mora was out of contract following the 2021 season with D.C. United.

“We’re delighted to sign both Anton and Joseph to longer-term contracts ahead of our inaugural season. We have a plan in place for building this roster for the long-term and extending the deals of the two defenders from our Expansion Draft gives us stability in our backline for not just this season, but for the next few years,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.