Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign defender Jaylin Lindsey to contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed fullback Jaylin Lindsey to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Charlotte native originally joined the expansion side last December from Sporting Kansas City during the half-day trade window.

“We’re delighted to sign Jaylin to a new long-term contract and we’re happy with his performances for us so far this season," sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. "We’ve continually said that we are not just building our roster for the 2022 season, but we want to also have a sustainable, competitive club for the years ahead and signing young, talented players like Jaylin to long-term contracts is a big part of that plan.

“Jaylin just turned 22 and will be an important part of our core group of players for many seasons to come. He has undoubtedly earned this new contract and we look forward to seeing him continue his development at his hometown club."

Lindsey has been a vital piece of the club’s inaugural season, starting all six games and playing every minute at right back in head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez’s backline.

He first turned pro in 2017 with SKC, signing as a homegrown player. He's made 31 appearances for various US youth national teams.

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Jaylin Lindsey

Related Stories

Portland Timbers sign midfielder Marvin Loría to contract extension 
New England Revolution sign Serbian international goalkeeper Djordje Petrović
CF Montréal sign defender Zachary Brault-Guillard to contract extension
More News
More News
Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Cincinnati reject transfer offer for Brenner from Brazil's Internacional
Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LAFC, Carlos Vela remain in contract talks but no deal imminent
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6
Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Title watch & European races: What awaits USMNT & CanMNT players in final push?
Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Relegation check: Which exports are battling to remain in their league's top-flight?
Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Four players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee following Week 5 of 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
Irvin Parra with a RED CARD vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
0:21

Irvin Parra with a RED CARD vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
GOAL: Lukas Fernandes puts it away for Flower City Union
0:39

GOAL: Lukas Fernandes puts it away for Flower City Union
GOAL: Nazeem Bartman puts it away for Forward Madison
0:24

GOAL: Nazeem Bartman puts it away for Forward Madison
Watch MLS in 15 from LOU vs. CHT | April 6, 2022
15:19

Watch MLS in 15 from LOU vs. CHT | April 6, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!