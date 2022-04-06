Charlotte FC sign defender Jaylin Lindsey to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed fullback Jaylin Lindsey to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.
The 22-year-old Charlotte native originally joined the expansion side last December from Sporting Kansas City during the half-day trade window.
“We’re delighted to sign Jaylin to a new long-term contract and we’re happy with his performances for us so far this season," sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. "We’ve continually said that we are not just building our roster for the 2022 season, but we want to also have a sustainable, competitive club for the years ahead and signing young, talented players like Jaylin to long-term contracts is a big part of that plan.
“Jaylin just turned 22 and will be an important part of our core group of players for many seasons to come. He has undoubtedly earned this new contract and we look forward to seeing him continue his development at his hometown club."
Lindsey has been a vital piece of the club’s inaugural season, starting all six games and playing every minute at right back in head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez’s backline.
He first turned pro in 2017 with SKC, signing as a homegrown player. He's made 31 appearances for various US youth national teams.