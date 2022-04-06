Charlotte FC sign defender Jaylin Lindsey to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed fullback Jaylin Lindsey to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Charlotte native originally joined the expansion side last December from Sporting Kansas City during the half-day trade window.

“We’re delighted to sign Jaylin to a new long-term contract and we’re happy with his performances for us so far this season," sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. "We’ve continually said that we are not just building our roster for the 2022 season, but we want to also have a sustainable, competitive club for the years ahead and signing young, talented players like Jaylin to long-term contracts is a big part of that plan.