Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM

“It’s always important to sign players that are born and raised in the community where your Club exists and it’s exciting to welcome our first Charlotte native to CLTFC,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “Jaylin is a player who bring MLS experience to our back line and is versatile enough to play both outside back positions. He’s still a young player with a lot of potential and we have a head coach that is excited to work with him to maximize his talents. Being able to obtain his Homegrown rights is especially important as it provides us flexibility as we continue to build out the rest of our inaugural season roster.”