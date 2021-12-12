Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC acquire young fullback Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting KC for up to $325K in GAM

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER_16x9_Jaylin-Lindsey-to-CLT

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

Charlotte FC acquired right back Jaylin Lindsey from Sporting Kansas City for $100,000 in General Allocation Money, the clubs announced as part of the league’s half-day trade window Sunday. The deal for the 21-year-old Charlotte native could increase to $325,000 if certain performance-based incentives are met. Sporting also retain 15 percent of a future sell-on clause.

Lindsey has made 34 regular season appearances, including 27 starts for SKC since signing a Homegrown contract on Sept. 14, 2017. He joined the Sporting academy in Jan. 2015. Charlotte will retain Lindsey's Homegrown status.

“It’s always important to sign players that are born and raised in the community where your Club exists and it’s exciting to welcome our first Charlotte native to CLTFC,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “Jaylin is a player who bring MLS experience to our back line and is versatile enough to play both outside back positions. He’s still a young player with a lot of potential and we have a head coach that is excited to work with him to maximize his talents. Being able to obtain his Homegrown rights is especially important as it provides us flexibility as we continue to build out the rest of our inaugural season roster.”

In 2021, Lindsey started nine of the 14 regular season matches he appeared in, behind veteran Graham Zusi on the right back depth chart.

A youth international, Lindsey has competed for the US at the U-20 and U-17 levels.

Charlotte, which begin their inaugural MLS season in 2022, have now nine players on their roster: defenders Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour, Jan Sobociński and Lindsey, as well as midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Jordy Alcivar.

