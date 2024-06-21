Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC's Scott Arfield fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Scott Arfield - Charlotte FC - red card
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 21 of the 2024 season.

Arfield fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Charlotte FC midfielder Scott Arfield an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 38th minute of Charlotte’s match against Orlando City SC on June 19.

Bueno fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesús Bueno in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.

Bueno has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 32nd minute of Union’s match against FC Cincinnati on June 19.

Escobar fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC defender Franco Escobar in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.

Escobar has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 78th minute of Houston’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on June 19.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 21
St. Louis players fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Colorado Rapids fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation
More News
More News
Charlotte FC's Scott Arfield fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Charlotte FC's Scott Arfield fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
“It’s different”: Messi magic has Canada learning quickly at Copa América

“It’s different”: Messi magic has Canada learning quickly at Copa América
 FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

 FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano wins Goal of the Matchday
Supporters' Shield predictions: Who experts think will win in 2024

Supporters' Shield predictions: Who experts think will win in 2024
Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 22 games are required viewing?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Which Matchday 22 games are required viewing?
Video
Video
Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 21
1:05
Best Skills of the Matchday

Best Skills of the Matchday: Must-see moves from Matchday 21
Andrés Gómez provides the magic for Real Salt Lake
1:37
Quicker Stats

Andrés Gómez provides the magic for Real Salt Lake
Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
1:11

Top storylines heading into Matchday 22 | Headlines
Goal of the Matchday 21: Luca Orellano
0:20

Goal of the Matchday 21: Luca Orellano