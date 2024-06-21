Charlotte FC's Scott Arfield fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 21 of the 2024 season.
Arfield fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Charlotte FC midfielder Scott Arfield an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 38th minute of Charlotte’s match against Orlando City SC on June 19.
Bueno fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Philadelphia Union midfielder Jesús Bueno in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.
Bueno has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 32nd minute of Union’s match against FC Cincinnati on June 19.
Escobar fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Houston Dynamo FC defender Franco Escobar in violation of the league’s policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.
Escobar has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions in the 78th minute of Houston’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on June 19.