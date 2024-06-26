Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang wins Goal of the Matchday

Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang is the AT&T Goal of the Matchday winner for Matchday 22, earning 39.9% of the fan vote for his left-footed blast on the counter-attack, one of his two goals in his side's 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Union.

The 12th overall pick of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Agyemang reached 5g/3a on the season thanks to his 63rd-minute stunner that sealed all three points for The Crown at Subaru Park.

2nd place, Cucho Hernández (27%): Cucho's right-footed free kick that fizzed along the deck and into the Sporting Kansas City goal in a 4-0 win secures the Colombian the runner-up spot.

3rd place, Facundo Torres (21.2%): Orlando City SC ran rampant over the Chicago Fire with their first four-goal game of the season. Torres netted a brace in the 4-2 win, including a brilliant left-footed strike at the hour mark.

4th place, Elias Manoel (11.8%): A blistering strike from Manoel paved the way for the New York Red Bulls in their 3-0 win over Toronto FC.

