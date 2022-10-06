Charlotte FC's miracle playoff bid falls short: "We just ran out of time"

That’s at least the hope midfielder Brandt Bronico latched onto, speaking after a 2-2 draw Wednesday night vs. the Columbus Crew that formally ended the expansion club’s late-season charge up the table.

“I saw a quote somewhere, it was like, in this case: 'We didn't tie the game, we just ran out of time,’” Bronico said post-game. “So that's the way it goes sometimes, but I'm excited to see what we grow and build off and go into next season like."

Charlotte needed a win to enter their Decision Day fixture Sunday at the New York Red Bulls (2:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) with a chance to climb into the Eastern Conference’s top seven places. Instead, they’ll be playing for pride and possibly ending their inaugural campaign five games unbeaten, now carrying a 3W-0L-1D streak that kept the fairytale alive and had the Carolinas thinking a miracle was within reach.

Once the emotions settle, center back Anton Walkes thinks The Crown can look back with pride on what this late-season foundation means for 2023, when they’ll reportedly be led by now-interim coach Christian Lattanzio on a full-time basis.