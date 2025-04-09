Charlotte FC's Idan Toklomati wins Goal of the Matchday

The Israeli international played super sub for The Crown on Saturday, rounding the goalkeeper in style to score his first MLS goal and defeat Nashville SC , 2-1 , in the 90th minute.

Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati has secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 7, garnering 46.5% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Federico Bernardeschi (25.3%): The Italian superstar equalled Lionel Messi in Toronto FC's 1-1 draw with Inter Miami CF using fancy footwork to avoid several tackles in the box before poking his finish into the back of the net.

3rd place, Josef Martínez (14.9%): The league legend completed his record seventh MLS hat trick with an audacious stoppage-time chip that put the exclamation mark on San Jose Earthquakes' 6-1 rout of D.C. United.

4th place, Jack McGlynn (13.4%): The rising US international scored his first Houston Dynamo FC goal, driving forward from nearly midfield before cutting inside and firing a low, pinpoint finish past Hugo Lloris to propel his side to a 1-0 home win over LAFC.