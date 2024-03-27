Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood has won Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 6, courtesy of a powerful chest-and-volley that ignited their 2-0 win over 10-man Columbus Crew.
The English midfielder's venomous strike earned 49% of the fan vote, creating momentum before Saturday's home test vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
T-2nd place, Nicolás Lodeiro (17.7%) – Lodeiro's first regular-season goal for Orlando City SC was a beauty, curling home a left-footed free kick in their 2-0 win over Austin FC.
T-2nd place, Alexandros Katranis (17.7%) – Katranis marked his first Real Salt Lake start with a delightful back-post chip that sealed their 2-1 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
4th place, Luciano Acosta (15.6%) – Acosta sliced and diced several defenders before finishing near post in FC Cincinnati's 1-0 win over New York City FC.
Check out all the nominees.