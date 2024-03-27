Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC's Ashley Westwood wins Goal of the Matchday

Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood has won Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 6, courtesy of a powerful chest-and-volley that ignited their 2-0 win over 10-man Columbus Crew.

The English midfielder's venomous strike earned 49% of the fan vote, creating momentum before Saturday's home test vs. FC Cincinnati (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

T-2nd place, Nicolás Lodeiro (17.7%) – Lodeiro's first regular-season goal for Orlando City SC was a beauty, curling home a left-footed free kick in their 2-0 win over Austin FC.

T-2nd place, Alexandros Katranis (17.7%) – Katranis marked his first Real Salt Lake start with a delightful back-post chip that sealed their 2-1 victory at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

4th place, Luciano Acosta (15.6%) – Acosta sliced and diced several defenders before finishing near post in FC Cincinnati's 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Check out all the nominees.

LAFC sign center back Maxime Chanot
LAFC sign center back Maxime Chanot
CF Montréal sign midfielders Alessandro Biello, Matteo Schiavoni
CF Montréal sign midfielders Alessandro Biello, Matteo Schiavoni
What have we learned about your MLS club in 2024?
What have we learned about your MLS club in 2024?
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who are the most surprising teams so far in 2024?
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who are the most surprising teams so far in 2024?
Goal of the Matchday 6: Ashley Westwood
Goal of the Matchday 6: Ashley Westwood
Energy Moment of the Matchday 6: Jeremy Ebobisse
Energy Moment of the Matchday 6: Jeremy Ebobisse
Disciplinary Committee: 03.23.24 CLT-CLB Jones Failure to leave field 27min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.23.24 CLT-CLB Jones Failure to leave field 27min
Breaking down the biggest calls from Matchday 6
Breaking down the biggest calls from Matchday 6
