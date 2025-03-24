Charlotte FC: Pep Biel named Player of the Matchday

Pep Biel was in peak form for Charlotte FC during Matchday 5, claiming MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors with a career-best performance.

Additionally, Biel's four assists are tied for second-most in the league behind Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner (five).

Biel, who's on his second loan spell with Charlotte from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos, is tied for first in MLS with six goal contributions this season (2g/4a).

The Spanish midfielder produced three goal contributions in a single game for the first time, opening the score against the San Jose Earthquakes with a classy left-footed finish before adding two assists as The Crown cruised to a 4-1 win at Bank of America Stadium.

Biel is the fifth CLTFC player to be named MLS Player of the Matchday and the first since Ashley Westwood in Matchday 26 of 2024. He's the third Spaniard to win the award in the last three seasons, along with the LA Galaxy’s Riqui Puig (Matchday 23, 2023) and New England Revolution’s Carles Gil (Matchday 17, 2023).

Charlotte and Biel hit the road on Matchday 6 for a March 29 visit to the Colorado Rapids (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).