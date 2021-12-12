Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM

It was the expansion side’s second trade of the league’s half-day trade window after Charlotte obtained right back Jaylin Lindsay from Sporting Kansas City for $100,000 of GAM that could increase to $325,000 if certain performance-based incentives are met.

“The half-day trade window is an excellent opportunity for us to add MLS experience to our roster ahead of the 2022 season, and Pablo fits the style of goalkeeper we are looking for,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “His background is from a good academy in Europe, and we believe he is yet to reach his full potential as a goalkeeper. We expect to foster a competitive environment in our goalkeeping group and Pablo will be a good addition to our squad.”