Charlotte FC obtain goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in GAM

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Charlotte FC’s roster build continued with the addition of goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega from LAFC for $50,000 in General Allocation Money, it was announced Sunday afternoon.

It was the expansion side’s second trade of the league’s half-day trade window after Charlotte obtained right back Jaylin Lindsay from Sporting Kansas City for $100,000 of GAM that could increase to $325,000 if certain performance-based incentives are met. 

“The half-day trade window is an excellent opportunity for us to add MLS experience to our roster ahead of the 2022 season, and Pablo fits the style of goalkeeper we are looking for,” Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement. “His background is from a good academy in Europe, and we believe he is yet to reach his full potential as a goalkeeper. We expect to foster a competitive environment in our goalkeeping group and Pablo will be a good addition to our squad.”

Sisniega started 28 regular season games for LAFC over the last three years since joining the club from Spanish side Real Sociedad ahead of the 2019 season. 

The 26-year-old made eight starts in 2021, losing his starting spot to 20-year-old Tomas Romero

After coming up through Real Sociedad’s academy, Sisniega made his debut for Real Sociedad B in 2014 as a 19-year-old. He made 38 starts and kept 14 clean sheets in the Segunda Division B.

The Mexican-born goalkeeper holds U.S. Citizenship, so he will not occupy an international roster slot.

Charlotte, which begin their inaugural MLS season in 2022, have now 10 players on their roster: defenders Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Adam Armour and Jan Sobociński, and midfielders Brandt Bronico, Sergio Ruiz, Riley McGree and Jordy Alcivar.

