Charlotte FC defender Guzmán Corujo done for season with ACL injury

Charlotte FC center back Guzmán Corujo will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLS season after undergoing ACL surgery earlier this week, the club announced Friday.

The Uruguayan defender, 26, was one of Charlotte’s steadiest players this year. He is the expansion club’s only outfield player to start all games thus far, and is second in minutes played (2,082) behind goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina.

Corujo, who had one goal and helped secure seven clean sheets, is expected to make a full recovery for the 2023 campaign. He signed with Charlotte in September 2021 from Uruguayan side Nacional, where he won two league titles.