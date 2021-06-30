Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Ahead of Charlotte FC's inaugural MLS season in 2022, the club is making preparations both on the field and off it. The club announced Wednesday that they are seeking a Chief Fan Officer, a unique position in the American sports landscape.

Responsibilities of the role include liaising between the supporters' council and the larger fanbase, driving awareness around the team's first season in MLS, strengthening the relationship between fans and the front office, and contributing to marketing material.

The chief fan officer will report to Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly, and is part of an initiative with corporate partner Ally.

"This position is unlike any other across MLS and all professional sports in the U.S. — it will require a uniquely qualified candidate," Kelly said in a club statement. "We are looking for an individual with a passion for soccer who is a skilled communicator and has a strong work ethic. This person will have the creativity to bring the fan experience to life on match day. Charlotte and the Carolinas have a tremendous passion for sports, and we look forward to working with Ally on this search for the team — and putting other clubs and fanbases on notice."

The club is accepting applications through July 30 on their website.

Charlotte FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Charlotte FC sign US youth international Adam Armour from Nurnberg
Why Christian Fuchs signed with Charlotte FC: "I made the right decision"
Charlotte FC sign veteran Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS projected lineups - Week 11

MLS projected lineups - Week 11
MLS Fantasy Week 10 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 10 positional rankings
Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer

Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer
Ayo Akinola opts to represent Canada over the USMNT

Ayo Akinola opts to represent Canada over the USMNT
Austin FC sign a striker, keep options open for further additions this summer
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Austin FC sign a striker, keep options open for further additions this summer
FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati extend loan of Franko Kovacevic from TSG Hoffenheim
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:37

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
GOAL: Angel Montesinos, Real Salt Lake - 72nd min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:04

GOAL: Angel Montesinos, Real Salt Lake - 72nd min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
GOAL: Axel Kei, Real Salt Lake - 28th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
1:03

GOAL: Axel Kei, Real Salt Lake - 28th min | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Semifinal
Jude Wellings and Axel Kei pounce on San Jose early as RSL advances to the MLS NEXT Cup u15 Final
1:00

Jude Wellings and Axel Kei pounce on San Jose early as RSL advances to the MLS NEXT Cup u15 Final
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.