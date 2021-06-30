Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer

"This position is unlike any other across MLS and all professional sports in the U.S. — it will require a uniquely qualified candidate," Kelly said in a club statement. "We are looking for an individual with a passion for soccer who is a skilled communicator and has a strong work ethic. This person will have the creativity to bring the fan experience to life on match day. Charlotte and the Carolinas have a tremendous passion for sports, and we look forward to working with Ally on this search for the team — and putting other clubs and fanbases on notice."