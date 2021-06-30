Charlotte FC begin search for Chief Fan Officer

Ahead of Charlotte FC's inaugural MLS season in 2022, the club is making preparations both on the field and off it. The club announced Wednesday that they are seeking a Chief Fan Officer, a unique position in the American sports landscape.
Responsibilities of the role include liaising between the supporters' council and the larger fanbase, driving awareness around the team's first season in MLS, strengthening the relationship between fans and the front office, and contributing to marketing material.
The chief fan officer will report to Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly, and is part of an initiative with corporate partner Ally.
"This position is unlike any other across MLS and all professional sports in the U.S. — it will require a uniquely qualified candidate," Kelly said in a club statement. "We are looking for an individual with a passion for soccer who is a skilled communicator and has a strong work ethic. This person will have the creativity to bring the fan experience to life on match day. Charlotte and the Carolinas have a tremendous passion for sports, and we look forward to working with Ally on this search for the team — and putting other clubs and fanbases on notice."
The club is accepting applications through July 30 on their website.