Charlotte FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule

Team Snapshot

Charlotte FC have made two straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips under head coach Dean Smith.

Now, can Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel, Tim Ream & Co. challenge for trophies in a crowded Eastern Conference?

It's an especially busy year for Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Ream (USA), who will look to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. 

Key Signings

  • Luca de la Torre: The USMNT midfielder, who spent last year on loan at San Diego FC, was acquired from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo. 
  • Henry Kessler: The center back was signed via free agency. He’s previously competed for the New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC
  • Tyler Miller: The veteran goalkeeper, who brings nine seasons of MLS experience, was acquired from EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers. 
  • David Schnegg: The Austrian left back was claimed off waivers after departing D.C. United.

Full roster

Key Departures

  • Adilson Malanda: The French center back joined EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC after his initial transfer included a loan back to Charlotte.
  • Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty: The Canadian defender spent 2025 on loan at Charlotte from CF Montréal, who traded him to Red Bull New York this winter.
  • Nikola Petković: The Serbian midfielder is on loan at Seattle Sounders FC, opening a U22 Initiative roster slot.
  • Eryk Williamson: The veteran midfielder was out of contract following the 2025 campaign.

Projected Starting XI

26ProjectedXI-CLT

Predictions

Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Charlotte FC.

  • Andrés Agulla: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Max Bretos: 5th in Eastern Conference
  • Steve Cangialosi: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Daniel Chapela: 8th in Eastern Conference
  • Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Eastern Conference
  • Michele Giannone: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Tony Husband: 7th in Eastern Conference
  • Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Eastern Conference
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Lori Lindsey: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Dax McCarty: 6th in Eastern Conference
  • Sammy Sadovnik: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Bruno Vain: 9th in Eastern Conference
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Eastern Conference

New Kit

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Dean Smith
  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
  • Last year: 19W-13L-2D, 59 points, 4th in Eastern Conference
  • Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series

