Charlotte FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 2:30 pm ET at St. Louis CITY SC
- Home opener: March 7 - 7:30 pm ET vs. Austin FC
Team Snapshot
Charlotte FC have made two straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips under head coach Dean Smith.
Now, can Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel, Tim Ream & Co. challenge for trophies in a crowded Eastern Conference?
It's an especially busy year for Zaha (Ivory Coast) and Ream (USA), who will look to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
Key Signings
- Luca de la Torre: The USMNT midfielder, who spent last year on loan at San Diego FC, was acquired from LaLiga side Celta de Vigo.
- Henry Kessler: The center back was signed via free agency. He’s previously competed for the New England Revolution and St. Louis CITY SC.
- Tyler Miller: The veteran goalkeeper, who brings nine seasons of MLS experience, was acquired from EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers.
- David Schnegg: The Austrian left back was claimed off waivers after departing D.C. United.
Key Departures
- Adilson Malanda: The French center back joined EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC after his initial transfer included a loan back to Charlotte.
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty: The Canadian defender spent 2025 on loan at Charlotte from CF Montréal, who traded him to Red Bull New York this winter.
- Nikola Petković: The Serbian midfielder is on loan at Seattle Sounders FC, opening a U22 Initiative roster slot.
- Eryk Williamson: The veteran midfielder was out of contract following the 2025 campaign.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Charlotte FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 5th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 7th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 6th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 9th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Dean Smith
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
- Last year: 19W-13L-2D, 59 points, 4th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series