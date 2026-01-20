Charlotte FC acquire Tyler Miller from Bolton Wanderers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Charlotte FC have acquired goalkeeper Tyler Miller from EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers, the club announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old is under contract through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

Miller joins his fifth MLS club after making nine appearances for Bolton since August 2025. He had previous stints with Seattle Sounders FC, LAFC, Minnesota United FC and D.C. United, posting 38 clean sheets in 131 regular-season games.

A former US youth international, Miller was part of the USMNT's 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup squad.

“Tyler comes to Charlotte with a strong MLS pedigree and good experience with the USMNT and in Europe,” said CLTFC general manager Zoran Krneta.