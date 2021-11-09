CF Montréal, Toronto FC learn 2021 Canadian Championship final date

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Montreal-Toronto

The 2021 Canadian Championship final is set, with CF Montréal poised to host Toronto FC at Stade Saputo on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 pm ET.

The all-MLS final features two teams that didn’t make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, but plenty will be on the line. Whoever wins gets a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot and the Voyageurs Cup as Canada’s top domestic side.

“The Canadian Championship is the pinnacle event for professional clubs in Canada with a direct entry to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and an expanded footprint with 13 clubs across four leagues,” said Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis in a release from the federation. “We look forward to crowning a champion in 2021 and wish to congratulate all participating teams in 2021 under fluid circumstances in respect of COVID-19.”

The Canadian Classique rivalry series tilted toward CF Montréal in 2021, with head coach Wilfried Nancy’s team going 2W-0L-1D in league play. They’ve combined to win the last four Canadian Championships.

To reach this stage, CF Montréal beat two Canadian Premier League sides: HFX Wanderers (quarterfinal) and Forge FC (semifinal). As for Toronto, they also beat two CPL teams: York United (quarterfinal) and Pacific FC (semifinal).

Whoever wins will join the New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders as MLS teams in the 2022 CCL. There’s also a spot up for grabs via the MLS Cup winner.

When the game is held, CF Montréal and Toronto FC will have gone two weeks between competing after their respective Decision Day setbacks.

Canadian Championship CF Montréal Toronto FC

"It’s just scandalous": CF Montréal disappointed with offside call in Orlando defeat
Recap: CF Montréal 0, Orlando City SC 2
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated on Decision Day
NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot 

NYCFC midfielder Keaton Parks out for 2021 after suffering leg blood clot 
Bracket Challenge: Experts predict who'll win MLS Cup 2021
Bracket Challenge: Experts predict who'll win MLS Cup 2021
Report: Atlanta's George Bello targeted by Champions League clubs
Report: Atlanta's George Bello targeted by Champions League clubs
Gustavo Bou looks to "achieve big things" with New England Revolution

Gustavo Bou looks to "achieve big things" with New England Revolution
Report: Seattle star Raul Ruidiaz being pursued by Liga MX's Cruz Azul
Report: Seattle star Raul Ruidiaz being pursued by Liga MX's Cruz Azul
