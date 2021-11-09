CF Montréal, Toronto FC learn 2021 Canadian Championship final date

The 2021 Canadian Championship final is set, with CF Montréal poised to host Toronto FC at Stade Saputo on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 pm ET.

The all-MLS final features two teams that didn’t make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, but plenty will be on the line. Whoever wins gets a 2022 Concacaf Champions League spot and the Voyageurs Cup as Canada’s top domestic side.

“The Canadian Championship is the pinnacle event for professional clubs in Canada with a direct entry to the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and an expanded footprint with 13 clubs across four leagues,” said Canada Soccer President Nick Bontis in a release from the federation. “We look forward to crowning a champion in 2021 and wish to congratulate all participating teams in 2021 under fluid circumstances in respect of COVID-19.”

The Canadian Classique rivalry series tilted toward CF Montréal in 2021, with head coach Wilfried Nancy’s team going 2W-0L-1D in league play. They’ve combined to win the last four Canadian Championships.

To reach this stage, CF Montréal beat two Canadian Premier League sides: HFX Wanderers (quarterfinal) and Forge FC (semifinal). As for Toronto, they also beat two CPL teams: York United (quarterfinal) and Pacific FC (semifinal).

Whoever wins will join the New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders as MLS teams in the 2022 CCL. There’s also a spot up for grabs via the MLS Cup winner.