CF Montréal sign homegrown forward Owen Graham-Roache 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed homegrown forward Owen Graham-Roache to a two-year guaranteed deal through 2026 with options for 2027-29, the club announced Wednesday.
The 16-year-old joined CF Montréal’s Academy in 2020 from Rapides de LaSalle. He scored eight goals with their U-18 team during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.
In 2023, Graham-Roache helped Montréal’s U-15 team reach the MLS NEXT Cup final.
"We are proud to sign this young player from our Academy," said club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Owen has shown great progress with us since joining at the age of 12 and recently during the first team camp. His hard work and continuous development have allowed him to reach key milestones, both with our club and on the national team.
"This contract once again demonstrates our commitment to developing young Québec talent. We look forward to seeing him continue his growth at the professional level."
Graham-Roache received his first invitation to Montréal's first team training camp in January. Last December, the forward also took part in a training stint with Bologna FC’s Academy.
Internationally, Graham-Roache debuted for Canada's U-17 team in November during a 3-0 win over Costa Rica. He was recently called up to Canada's U-17s ahead of the Concacaf U-17 Championship.
