CF Montréal sign homegrown forward Owen Graham-Roache 

The 16-year-old joined CF Montréal’s Academy in 2020 from Rapides de LaSalle. He scored eight goals with their U-18 team during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season.

"We are proud to sign this young player from our Academy," said club president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "Owen has shown great progress with us since joining at the age of 12 and recently during the first team camp. His hard work and continuous development have allowed him to reach key milestones, both with our club and on the national team.