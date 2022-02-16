CF Montréal sign goalkeeper Logan Ketterer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to a one-year contract with club options for 2023 and 2024, the club announced Wednesday.
The 28-year-old, a fourth-round (71st overall) selection by the Columbus Crew in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, made three appearances – with two clean sheets – last year for the Portland Timbers under the MLS Extreme Hardship waiver in a short-term loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive.
“We were looking for another goalkeeper and Logan has the profile we were looking for with experience in MLS and USL,” CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We are happy to welcome him to the team.”
After one appearance for Columbus in the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, Ketterer joined El Paso in 2019. In three seasons, he made 82 appearances in all competitions and amassed 7,380 minutes, tallying 30 shutouts, twice leading El Paso to the Western Conference final.
Ketterer joins a goalkeeping corps that includes Sebastian Breza, who started for Montréal in a 1-0 loss at Santos Laguna in the opening leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 Tuesday night, and homegrowns James Pantemis and Jonathan Sirois.