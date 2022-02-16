CF Montréal sign goalkeeper Logan Ketterer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed goalkeeper Logan Ketterer to a one-year contract with club options for 2023 and 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, a fourth-round (71st overall) selection by the Columbus Crew in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft, made three appearances – with two clean sheets – last year for the Portland Timbers under the MLS Extreme Hardship waiver in a short-term loan from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive.