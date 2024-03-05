Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign defender Grayson Doody

Grayson Doody - CF Montreal
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed defender Grayson Doody through the 2024 MLS season with options from 2025-27, the club announced Tuesday.

This winter, Montréal picked Doody No. 10 overall (first round) in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. That followed a four-year career at UCLA, where he tallied 3g/6a in 67 matches and helped the Bruins to their first Pac-12 conference title since 2012.

Primarily a right back, Doody also spent time within the LA Galaxy Academy system before moving up through the American college ranks.

Montréal, undefeated (1W-0L-1D) early into their Laurent Courtois-led era, return to action on Sunday at Inter Miami CF (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
