Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca

MTL transfer - Fernando Álvarez
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed center back Fernando Álvarez from Liga MX side Pachuca, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old New York City native, who represented Colombia at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in the spring, joins through the 2025 MLS season, with options for 2026 and 2027.

Álvarez is MTL's second major acquisition of the Secondary Transfer Window, after the club added forward Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku in an intra-league trade with LAFC for a near-record $1.75 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).

"We are delighted to welcome Fernando to the club," Montréal vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release. "He is a player who stood out this summer at the U-20 World Cup in Argentina as one of the tournament’s best central defenders. In addition to the advantage of his American citizenship, he has a solid physical frame with the ability to quickly restart play."

Born to Colombian and Mexican parents, Álvarez has also gotten call-ups from Mexico's U-16 and U-18 sides. He's eligible to play for the United States as well.

At the club level, he's featured primarily with Pachuca's U-20s, but played three matches this year with their U-23 side. A lone Liga MX appearance with the first team took place in a 1-1 draw with FC Juárez in October 2021.

Currently 10th in the Eastern Conference standings at the Leagues Cup break, Montréal are in their first season under head coach Hernán Losada.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker CF Montréal Fernando Álvarez

Related Stories

Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón
Toronto FC sign South African forward Cassius Mailula
Andrés Perea loaned to NYCFC from Philadelphia Union
More News
More News
LA Galaxy midfielder Gastón Brugman suffers knee injury

LA Galaxy midfielder Gastón Brugman suffers knee injury
Your Saturday Kickoff: How Orlando’s League Cup group can turn into chaos tonight
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: How Orlando’s League Cup group can turn into chaos tonight
CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign defender Fernando Álvarez from Pachuca
Lionel Messi creates "tidal wave" for MLS: Inter Miami sporting director
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi creates "tidal wave" for MLS: Inter Miami sporting director
Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Argentine midfielder Facundo Farías from Colón
2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Saturday, July 29

2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bets: Saturday, July 29
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati | July 27, 2023
6:55

HIGHLIGHTS: Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati | July 27, 2023
Goal: B. Vazquez vs. CDG, 73'
0:50

Goal: B. Vazquez vs. CDG, 73'
Goal: A. Briseño vs. CIN, 60'
0:43

Goal: A. Briseño vs. CIN, 60'
HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 27, 2023
6:44

HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 27, 2023
More Video