CF Montréal sign defender Brandan Craig 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
CF Montréal have signed defender Brandan Craig through 2025 with options spanning 2026-28, the club announced Friday.
The 20-year-old US youth international was out of contract after starting his professional career as a Philadelphia Union homegrown player.
Craig has 4g/3a in 58 professional appearances, mainly featuring in MLS NEXT Pro for Philadelphia Union II and on loan at USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive.
Internationally, Craig was a key player for the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
"We are delighted to acquire Brandan," said CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He showed consistency and good technical quality on the ball during camp.
"He's a young player who can play as a central defender or on the right side of the defense. We are confident he will be able to continue his progression with the club."
CF Montréal kick off their 2025 season at Atlanta United on Feb. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
