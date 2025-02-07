CF Montréal sign defender Brandan Craig 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed defender Brandan Craig through 2025 with options spanning 2026-28, the club announced Friday.

The 20-year-old US youth international was out of contract after starting his professional career as a Philadelphia Union homegrown player.

Craig has 4g/3a in 58 professional appearances, mainly featuring in MLS NEXT Pro for Philadelphia Union II and on loan at USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive.

Internationally, Craig was a key player for the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"We are delighted to acquire Brandan," said CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "He showed consistency and good technical quality on the ball during camp.

"He's a young player who can play as a central defender or on the right side of the defense. We are confident he will be able to continue his progression with the club."