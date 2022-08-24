Disciplinary Committee Decision

CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines and one suspension after Week 26 of the 2022 season.

Matko Miljevic DISCO 824

Miljevic suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 87th minute of Montréal’s match against the New England Revolution on August 20.

Miljevic has been issued a one-match suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for the violation. He will serve the suspension in Montréal’s match against Chicago Fire FC on August 27.

The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is a clear and unequivocal red card, egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or clear and obvious embellishment.

Bernardeschi fined

Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 94th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on August 20.

Bernardeschi has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Acosta fined

Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta has been found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 80th minute of Colorado’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on August 20.

Acosta has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.

Quintero fined

Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 85th minute of Houston’s match against the Colorado Rapids on August 20.

Quintero has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.

The yellow card to Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios as a result of this incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from the club's total will be dismissed.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary
MLS Disciplinary Committee issues three fines after Week 25 
Chicago's Mauricio Pineda, Colorado's Diego Rubio fined after Week 24
More News
More News
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America
Transfer Tracker

LAFC transfer forward Brian Rodriguez to Liga MX's Club America
Orlando City to have sell-out crowd for 2022 US Open Cup Final
US Open Cup

Orlando City to have sell-out crowd for 2022 US Open Cup Final
CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 
Disciplinary Committee Decision

CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 
LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Martin Caceres
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Uruguay defender Martin Caceres
Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022

Chicago Fire midfielder Gaston Gimenez out injured for 2022
More News
Video
Video
Why AZ Alkmaar is a great move for Djordje Mihailovic
4:09

Why AZ Alkmaar is a great move for Djordje Mihailovic
How MLS is impacting Premier League side Leeds United
7:04

How MLS is impacting Premier League side Leeds United
Ruidiaz or Niezgoda: Who will prevail in critical Cascadia derby? | Quicker Stats
0:47

Ruidiaz or Niezgoda: Who will prevail in critical Cascadia derby? | Quicker Stats
Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
33:51

Tesho Akindele on Playing U.S. Open Cup Spoiler & Real Estate Endeavors
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023