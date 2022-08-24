CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee 

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines and one suspension after Week 26 of the 2022 season.
Miljevic suspended
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal midfielder Matko Miljevic guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 87th minute of Montréal’s match against the New England Revolution on August 20.
Miljevic has been issued a one-match suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for the violation. He will serve the suspension in Montréal’s match against Chicago Fire FC on August 27.
The play was reviewed under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, in which officials see an incident, and do not issue a red card or act on a case of clear and obvious simulation/embellishment that meets the conditions for suspension. The Disciplinary Committee may review the play for further disciplinary action, over and above the mandatory suspension and fine. Under Parameter 3, supplemental discipline (suspension and/or fine) will be administered if the Disciplinary Committee believes the offense is a clear and unequivocal red card, egregious in nature, and/or it must act to protect player safety, and/or it must protect the integrity of the game, and/or clear and obvious embellishment.
Bernardeschi fined
Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernardeschi has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 94th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on August 20.
Bernardeschi has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Acosta fined
Colorado Rapids midfielder Bryan Acosta has been found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 80th minute of Colorado’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on August 20.
Acosta has been fined an undisclosed amount for the violation.
Quintero fined
Houston Dynamo FC forward Darwin Quintero has been found guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 85th minute of Houston’s match against the Colorado Rapids on August 20.
Quintero has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
The yellow card to Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios as a result of this incident will be absolved from his yellow card accumulation total and any disciplinary points from the club's total will be dismissed.