CF Montréal decline Josef Martínez contract option

Martínez signed with Montréal in February, ultimately scoring a team-high 11 goals in 23 matches and winning club MVP honors. He scored twice in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as Montréal lost the Eastern Conference Wild Card match against Atlanta United.

Martínez is seventh on the league's all-time goals chart, scoring 116 times in 184 career games. He's one goal behind New York Red Bulls legend Bradley Wright-Phillips.

The 31-year-old Venezuelan international is an Atlanta icon, winning MLS Cup, Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors and the Golden Boot presented by Audi in 2018. Martínez scored 77 goals in 83 appearances for the Five Stripes from 2017-2019, before suffering a long-term knee injury early in their first match of the 2020 season.

Martínez recovered for 2021 and left Atlanta in January 2023 following off-field issues. He promptly signed with Inter Miami CF, helping them win the 2023 Leagues Cup title.

DP midfielder Victor Wanyama also won't return to Montréal next season. The 33-year-old is out of contract after 2024, ending five years at the Canadian club.