CF Montréal acquire Tomás Avilés on loan from Inter Miami

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

MTL receive: Tomás Avilés

Tomás Avilés MIA receive: Int'l Roster Slot

CF Montréal have acquired center back Tomás Avilés on loan from Inter Miami CF for the 2026 MLS season, the clubs announced Friday.

The deal includes a purchase option following the loan.

In exchange for the 21-year-old Argentine youth international defender, Miami receive an International Roster Slot.

A member of the Herons' 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi-winning side, Avilés also helped Miami lift the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield titles.

"Tomás is a reliable defender in one-on-one situations and has a great first pass," said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology, Luca Saputo.

"His understanding of the game and ability to defend by pushing forward give us flexibility, both defensively and in terms of the system the coach wants to implement."

Avilés has 4g/3a in 87 appearances across all competitions since joining Miami from boyhood side Racing Club in August 2023.

Internationally, he competed at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with Argentina after previously representing Chile's U-20s.

Montréal's 2026 campaign kicks off on Feb. 21 at San Diego FC (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). That same night, Miami will visit LAFC in their MLS season opener (9:30 pm ET | Apple TV).