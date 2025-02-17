CF Montréal 2025 Season Preview

2025 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’ve bet hard on young talent basically all over the field, and in the process have bet hard on their ability to develop once-promising prospects whose careers have stalled. It’s a roster-building strategy we’ve seen work before in this league, though few have taken it to this extent.
- Weakness: This much youth means very little proven talent, and very little proven talent tends – eventually – to mean very big problems. Those will be especially evident when they have to chase the game (as was also the case last year).
Key Departures
- Matías Cóccaro: Montréal loaned the Uruguayan striker to LIGA MX's Atlas FC for the 2025 season with a purchase option. Hampered by injuries, Cóccaro recorded 4g/1a in 22 matches last year.
- Gabriele Corbo: After three seasons with Montréal, the Italian defender landed in the Spanish second division with Córdoba.
- Raheem Edwards: The MLS journeyman had his contract option declined following the 2024 season. The Canadian international left back then joined the Red Bulls (his seventh MLS team) via free agency.
- Josef Martínez: The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP saw his contract option declined by Montréal despite being their leading scorer in 2024 with 14 goals. He signed with San Jose via free agency.
- Victor Wanyama: The veteran Kenyan international midfielder’s contract expired after the 2024 season. His exit opened up a DP spot.
Key Signings
- Fabian Herbers: The German midfielder was signed via free agency following stints with Philadelphia and Chicago, reaching over 200 matches played.
- Jalen Neal: Montréal acquired the 21-year-old USMNT center back from boyhood club LA Galaxy. Neal signed a U22 Initiative contract extension with Montréal.
- Prince Owusu: Montréal acquired the German striker after he spent one-and-a-half seasons with rivals Toronto, where he scored 12 goals.
- Hennadii Synchuk: The Ukrainian youth international attacker offers significant upside, arriving on a U22 Initiative deal.
- Giacomo Vironi: The DP striker joins via a trade with New England. Since arriving from Juventus, Vrioni has 16g/3a in 67 MLS matches.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Osvaldo Alonso: 8th in Eastern Conference
- Matt Doyle: 10th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Antonella Gonzalez: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 13th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Eastern Conference
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Laurent Courtois
- Stadium: Stade Saputo
- Last year: 11W-13L-10T, 43 points, 8th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Wild Card