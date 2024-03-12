CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati look to keep their Concacaf Champions Cup hopes alive Thursday evening, when they take on Liga MX's CF Monterrey in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series.
Watch
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Thursday, March 14 | 10:15 pm ET/7:15 pm PT
Where
- Estadio BBVA | Guadalupe, Mexico
Head coach Pat Noonan's side are in a 1-0 aggregate deficit following Leg 1 at TQL Stadium, which saw FC Cincinnati concede a 24th-minute goal from former standout striker Brandon Vazquez, who was transferred to Rayados in January.
Thursday's winner advances to the tournament quarterfinals, where they'll take on the victor of the all-MLS series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.
What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.
- Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Comunicaciones (Guatemala)
Vazquez's Leg 1 strike against his former team has Rayados in the driver's seat, with the aggregate lead and road goal in their pocket. They're considered a CCC frontrunner given their successful recent history in the competition (five-time champions, most recently in 2021), as well as their blistering league form.
Manager Fernando Ortiz's side currently occupy the top spot on the Liga MX table with 25 points through 11 matches (7W-0L-4D record). They will be without striker Rodrigo Aguirre for Thursday's match after the 29-year-old picked up a 70th-minute red card in the first leg.
- Round One: 6-0 aggregate vs. Cavalier (Jamaica)
Getting held off the scoresheet in the home leg wasn't an ideal start to the series for Cincy, but they did keep themselves within striking distance as they had to Estadio BBVA. One early goal would change the complexion of the series entirely, something that's attainable for an attack that still features plenty of firepower, led by last year's MVP in Luciano Acosta and striker Aaron Boupendza.
That group has yet to kick into gear thus far in 2024, as Cincy have scored just two goals in three matches to start their league campaign while posting a 1W-0L-2D record. With as much talent as the reigning Supporters' Shield champs have at their disposal, however, it feels like a matter of time before they find their footing.