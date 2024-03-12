Matchday

CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

24MLS_CCC_H2W_MTYvCIN
MLSsoccer staff

FC Cincinnati look to keep their Concacaf Champions Cup hopes alive Thursday evening, when they take on Liga MX's CF Monterrey in Leg 2 of their Round of 16 series.

Watch

  • English: FS2
  • Spanish: ViX

When

Where

  • Estadio BBVA | Guadalupe, Mexico

Head coach Pat Noonan's side are in a 1-0 aggregate deficit following Leg 1 at TQL Stadium, which saw FC Cincinnati concede a 24th-minute goal from former standout striker Brandon Vazquez, who was transferred to Rayados in January.

Thursday's winner advances to the tournament quarterfinals, where they'll take on the victor of the all-MLS series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.

What's at stake come the tournament's June 2 final? The winner qualifies for both the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, plus gets regional bragging rights and prize money.

CF Monterrey
  • Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Comunicaciones (Guatemala)

Vazquez's Leg 1 strike against his former team has Rayados in the driver's seat, with the aggregate lead and road goal in their pocket. They're considered a CCC frontrunner given their successful recent history in the competition (five-time champions, most recently in 2021), as well as their blistering league form.

Manager Fernando Ortiz's side currently occupy the top spot on the Liga MX table with 25 points through 11 matches (7W-0L-4D record). They will be without striker Rodrigo Aguirre for Thursday's match after the 29-year-old picked up a 70th-minute red card in the first leg.

FC Cincinnati
  • Round One: 6-0 aggregate vs. Cavalier (Jamaica)

Getting held off the scoresheet in the home leg wasn't an ideal start to the series for Cincy, but they did keep themselves within striking distance as they had to Estadio BBVA. One early goal would change the complexion of the series entirely, something that's attainable for an attack that still features plenty of firepower, led by last year's MVP in Luciano Acosta and striker Aaron Boupendza.

That group has yet to kick into gear thus far in 2024, as Cincy have scored just two goals in three matches to start their league campaign while posting a 1W-0L-2D record. With as much talent as the reigning Supporters' Shield champs have at their disposal, however, it feels like a matter of time before they find their footing.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Concacaf Champions Cup Matchday FC Cincinnati

Related Stories

Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters
Twellman's Takes: Insigne & Toronto FC can "surprise some people" in 2024
Orlando, Minnesota players fined after Mass Confrontation Policy violation
More News
More News
Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters
Matchday

Columbus stave off Houston, advance to Champions Cup quarters
Twellman's Takes: Insigne & Toronto FC can "surprise some people" in 2024
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Insigne & Toronto FC can "surprise some people" in 2024
CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2
Orlando, Minnesota players fined after Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Orlando, Minnesota players fined after Mass Confrontation Policy violation
Copa América push: Canada roster balances 2026 World Cup "responsibility"

Copa América push: Canada roster balances 2026 World Cup "responsibility"
More News
Video
Video
Energy Moment of the Matchday 4: Mohamed Farsi
0:45

Energy Moment of the Matchday 4: Mohamed Farsi
Disciplinary Committee: 03.10.24 MIA-MTL Alba Hands to the face-head-neck Coccaro 32min
0:08

Disciplinary Committee: 03.10.24 MIA-MTL Alba Hands to the face-head-neck Coccaro 32min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 ORL-MIN Mass Confrontation post-match Alt
1:09

Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 ORL-MIN Mass Confrontation post-match Alt
Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 NYC-POR Mijatovic Simulation-Embellishment 87min
0:52

Disciplinary Committee: 03.09.24 NYC-POR Mijatovic Simulation-Embellishment 87min
More Video