Cavalier vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.

The aggregate winner will face either the Columbus Crew or LAFC in the quarterfinals in early April. If needed, the away-goals tiebreaker is in effect.

Cavalier are coming off a 1-1 draw at Waterhouse FC in league action over the weekend, salvaging a road point on Jalmaro Calvin's 70th-minute goal.

However, the goal was disallowed on a tight offside call after a lengthy review before Miami scored twice in the second half to earn a 2-0 home victory .

Cavalier were a formidable opponent in the series opener at Chase Stadium, even appearing to take the lead in first-half stoppage time when Shaquille Stein finished a set-piece routine.

Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Sporting Kansas City

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suárez secured the Leg 1 result for Miami, who are 90 minutes away from matching last year's CCC showing by reaching the quarterfinals.

The big question heading into Thursday night is whether Lionel Messi will play at Jamaica's National Stadium. The world-class No. 10 has missed the Herons' last three games and was an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-0 home win over Charlotte FC in MLS Matchday 3.