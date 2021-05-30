Carlos Vela: Still a "long road" to get to "highest level"

Carlos Vela might be back from injury, but he’s not back, not to the Vela who was the Landon Donovan MVP winner and record-seeing Golden Boot winner two years ago.

“I do not feel 100 percent. I feel like it’s still a long road to get to my highest level,” Vela said after LAFC’s 2-1 loss to NYCFC Saturday. “I am working hard to get there as fast as possible. You achieve it by training and games. This [international] break will allow me to prepare myself better so that when the league returns I will be able to give my team what it expects from me.”

The 32-year-old Mexican forward scored 52 goals in his first 66 MLS regular season games, 48 coming in his first two seasons. The Designated Player has been working his way back to full fitness after a right quadricep injury in a season-opening 2-0 victory over Austin FC.

Vela played 20 minutes off the bench in a 2-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in his first game back on May 16, then 59 minutes in a start against Colorado last week and a full 90 against NYCFC Saturday.