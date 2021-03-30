Carlos Vela Olympic return for Mexico would be "illogical," says Tata Martino

Not so fast.

Mexico national team manager Tata Martino cast doubt over rumors of LAFC forward Carlos Vela being picked for the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Thanks to a 2-0 win over Canada on Sunday, El Tri booked one of Concacaf’s two tickets from this month’s qualifying tournament in Guadalajara. 

While Olympic men’s soccer is an Under-23 tournament, countries can bring along three overage players. Vela, 32, would undoubtedly lift Mexico's attacking outlook, though hasn’t played internationally since July 2018 at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“It would seem illogical to me to call on a player who does not have full disposition to play for a national team in the broadest sense,” Martino said before Mexico face Costa Rica on Tuesday. “What I've said about Carlos is that when a player is available for a national team, he is available for all of its iterations, not just one.”

Vela has 19 goals and nine assists in 72 senior-team caps, but has expressed that his international duties have come to a close as the next generation of talent looks to make its own mark. He first featured for El Tri in 2007, back when he was at Premier League side Arsenal.

Martino added, however, that it’s ultimately not his call over who Mexico brings to Tokyo. Rather, that responsibility falls to U-23 head coach Jaime Lozano.

"I'm not Jaime's boss," Martino, who led Atlanta United during the 2017 and 2018 MLS seasons, said. "I don't give him any orders. In any case we'll have conversations about soccer."

While largely putting his national team career in the rearview mirror, Vela has found incredible success at LAFC. He earned Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2019, and has 52 goals and 29 assists through 66 matches. 

As for Vela heading to Tokyo this summer? Early signs are he won’t be one of Mexico’s three overage players.

Olympic Football Tournament Los Angeles Football Club Carlos Vela

Advertising

Related Stories

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Four best MLS fits for Sergio Aguero

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.