CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

Canadian men’s national team fans look away.
Twelve minutes into Toronto FC’s match against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday evening, Jonathan Osorio was forced to leave with an apparent lower-body injury.
Osorio, 29, had just returned from a lower-body injury that caused the veteran midfielder to miss three games.
The Toronto FC midfielder was recently called up to Canada's 25-man roster for the June international window. They open camp next week with a pair of 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League matches against Curaçao (June 9) and Honduras (June 13). It will also serve as preparations for the 2022 World Cup, as Les Rouges will be making their first appearance in the tournament since 1986 after finishing first in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying race ahead of the US men's national team and Mexico.
Osorio’s status for those matches may be up in the air following this latest setback.