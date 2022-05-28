CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

The Toronto FC midfielder was recently called up to Canada's 25-man roster for the June international window. They open camp next week with a pair of 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League matches against Curaçao (June 9) and Honduras (June 13). It will also serve as preparations for the 2022 World Cup, as Les Rouges will be making their first appearance in the tournament since 1986 after finishing first in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying race ahead of the US men's national team and Mexico.