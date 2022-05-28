CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Canadian men’s national team fans look away.

Twelve minutes into Toronto FC’s match against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday evening, Jonathan Osorio was forced to leave with an apparent lower-body injury.

TOR_Jonathan _Osorio_HEA
Jonathan Osorio
Midfielder · Toronto FC

Osorio, 29, had just returned from a lower-body injury that caused the veteran midfielder to miss three games.

The Toronto FC midfielder was recently called up to Canada's 25-man roster for the June international window. They open camp next week with a pair of 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League matches against Curaçao (June 9) and Honduras (June 13). It will also serve as preparations for the 2022 World Cup, as Les Rouges will be making their first appearance in the tournament since 1986 after finishing first in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying race ahead of the US men's national team and Mexico.

Osorio’s status for those matches may be up in the air following this latest setback.

Toronto FC Jonathan Osorio

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 13 Positional Rankings
Best XI: Top Eastern and Western Conference players thus far
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake ascend after Weeks 12 & 13
More News
More News
Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run

Nashville SC "sensational" in ending Colorado Rapids' lengthy home unbeaten run
Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form

Paul Arriola "best winger in the league"? FC Dallas, USMNT star in peak form
Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics

Most underappreciated goalie in MLS? NYCFC "not surprised" by Sean Johnson heroics
Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal

Start him, Ecuador! Inter Miami’s Leo Campana celebrates call-up with goal
Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears

Djordje Mihailovic exits CF Montréal match injured as USMNT camp nears
CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury

CanMNT's Jonathan Osorio leaves Toronto FC game with apparent injury
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo FC | May 28, 2022
GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
1:03

GOAL: Justen Glad, Real Salt Lake - 92nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | May 28, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC | May 28, 2022
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10