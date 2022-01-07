CanMNT cancels Florida training camp, friendly vs. Guatemala

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canada men’s national team’s January training camp in Florida has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Omicron variant’s impact, Canada Soccer announced Thursday.

Head coach John Herdman’s team was scheduled to face Guatemala in a friendly match on Jan. 22 at DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami CF. There was a concurrent Canada U-20 men’s national team training camp in the works as well.

The camp was occurring outside of a FIFA international window to support out-of-season players before the January/February 2022 World Cup qualifying window, especially those in Major League Soccer.

Canada, which sits atop the Concacaf Octagonal standings, have six remaining qualifiers in their pursuit of one of the region's three automatic Qatar 2022 spots.

In Les Rouges' upcoming three-game window, a home qualifer against the United States (Jan. 30) is sandwiched by travel to face Honduras (Jan. 27) and El Salvador (Feb. 2).

