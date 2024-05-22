Matchday

Canadian Championship: Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps advance to semifinals

Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC secured favorable results Tuesday night in their Canadian Championship quarterfinal second legs, eliminating their lower-division opposition to advance to the semifinals.

The tournament that crowns Canada's top club has the added incentive of rewarding a spot for next year's Concacaf Champions Cup.

Toronto FC 8, CS Saint-Laurent 1

Deandre Kerr erupted for four goals as Toronto made it two blowout wins in a row, inflicting an 8-1 beatdown on Ligue1 Québec side CS Saint-Laurent just three days after their 5-1 Canadian Classique rout of CF Montréal.

Cassius Mailula and Derrick Etienne Jr. also tallied for John Herdman's squad, who are into the next round by a massive 11-1 aggregate margin.

Goals

  • 12' - TOR - Deandre Kerr | WATCH
  • 14' - TOR - Deandre Kerr | WATCH
  • 43' - TOR - Deandre Kerr | WATCH
  • 50' - TOR - Cassius Mailula | WATCH
  • 56' - TOR - Derrick Etienne Jr. | WATCH
  • 62' - TOR - Nathan Goulet (OG) | WATCH
  • 72' - TOR - Deandre Kerr | WATCH
  • 80' - TOR - Prince Owusu | WATCH
  • 89' - STL - Rickson Aristilde | WATCH

Lineups

Vancouver Whitecaps 0, Cavalry FC 1

Two-time defending champs Vancouver got a big scare but ultimately advanced to the semifinals despite falling 1-0 at home to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

The 'Caps 2-1 away leg win proved decisive, allowing Vanni Sartini's side to progress with a 2-2 aggregate score thanks to the away goals rule.

Goals

  • 32' - CAV - Ranko Veselinovic (OG) | WATCH

Lineups

