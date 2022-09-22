Canada vs. Qatar: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup prep friendly

The Canadian men’s national team will play their first of three 2022 World Cup preparation friendlies Friday, meeting host nation Qatar at the Generali Arena in Austria.

To get squared away, head coach John Herdman’s team will play two more World Cup-bound nations beforehand: South America’s Uruguay (Sept. 27) to close this final FIFA window and Asian powerhouse Japan (Nov. 17) just before the quadrennial tournament gets underway.

Group F games await, starting with a Nov. 23 contest against European powerhouse Belgium before meeting 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia (Nov. 27) and African side Morocco (Dec. 1).

Canada are back in their first World Cup since 1986, snapping a 36-year qualification drought emphatically after topping Concacaf’s qualifying process ahead of Mexico, the United States and Costa Rica, the region’s three other qualifiers.

Canada are coming off a tense June window, where a labor dispute between the players and federation saw two friendlies canceled before their Concacaf Nations League slate began with a 4-0 home defeat of Curacao and a 2-1 loss at Honduras.

That period still hangs over the program, but time necessitates Les Rouges building toward peak levels should they want to make noise in Qatar. Ranked No. 43 in FIFA’s last update, they’ll be a definite underdog.

For this camp, Canada’s core players of goalkeeper Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), midfielder Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), forward Jonathan David (Lille) and superstar Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) are all rearing to go.