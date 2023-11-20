Canada vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The Canadian men's national team will look to complete the job Tuesday evening at BMO Field, holding a 2-1 aggregate lead over Jamaica in their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series.
How to watch and stream
- Canada: OneSoccer, Optik TV
- USA: Paramount+
When
- Tuesday, Nov. 21 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
Should interim coach Mauro Biello's team advance past Jamaica, they'd reach the CNL semifinals – held March 2024 in Arlington, Texas – and inch closer to their first major trophy since the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Perhaps more crucially, the CNL quarterfinal winners auto-qualify for the 2024 Copa América that's hosted throughout the US next summer. The CanMNT need every high-level test available before co-hosting the North America 2026 World Cup.
After adverse weather conditions pushed Leg 1 back to Saturday morning, Canada recorded a historic 2-1 victory to start this quarterfinal series. Jonathan David and Stephen Eustáquio were the goalscorers, marking Les Rouges' first win at Jamaica since 1988.
Canada, who reached the CNL Final in 2022-23, remain in flux after John Herdman departed in late August to lead Toronto FC. But with David, Eustáquio, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies and other holdovers from their 2022 World Cup side, plenty of talent remains in the squad.
The Reggae Boyz will need an improved performance in Leg 2, though have a lifeline after Shamar Nicholson scored in their 2-1 defeat to Canada on home soil. With Premier League standouts like Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michael Antonio (West Ham), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), there's no shortage of game-changers to flip the script.
Yet, another loss isn't fatal for Jamaica's 2024 Copa América dreams. The losing quarterfinalists enter a separate playoff to determine Concacaf's last two spots (six total) in South America's premier international tournament – alongside all 10 Conmebol nations.