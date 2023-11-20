Canada vs. Jamaica: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The Reggae Boyz will need an improved performance in Leg 2, though have a lifeline after Shamar Nicholson scored in their 2-1 defeat to Canada on home soil. With Premier League standouts like Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michael Antonio (West Ham), Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) and Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), there's no shortage of game-changers to flip the script.