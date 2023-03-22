Canada vs. Curaçao: How to watch & stream, preview of Nations League game

Canada , after their historic trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, return to action Saturday evening when visiting the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao for a Concacaf Nations League A (Group C) fixture where they've heavy favorites.

Some crucial berths are on the line for head coach John Herdman's squad. They will advance to June’s Nations League semifinals if they top the group, and the two top teams in each League A group qualify for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup .

In addition to Saturday's encounter, the CanMNT will also host Honduras on March 28 (8 pm ET | OneSoccer) at BMO Field, home of Toronto FC , during this March international window.

Canada were kings of Concacaf during the 2022 cycle, pacing Octagonal qualifiers and reaching their first men's World Cup in 36 years. There's less stress in the buildup to North America 2026, though, as Les Rouges will auto-qualify as co-hosts.

While a World Cup on home soil is more than three years away, Canada recognize every opportunity to build on their forward momentum is precious. Qualifying for this summer's Nations League semifinals (held in June) and Gold Cup (held in July) are must-dos for where this program is heading.

The good news is Canada have already made quick work of Curaçao, beating them 4-0 nearly 10 months ago in the Nations League. Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, on his return to Vancouver Whitecaps FC's BC Place, scored a brace in that clash.

Davies is back, as is Ligue 1 Golden Boot contender Jonathan David (Lille) and other mainstays like FC Porto midfielder Stephen Eustáquio and Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Herdman's roster includes six MLS players, plus CF Montréal exports Alistair Johnston (Celtic) and Ismaël Koné (Watford) after rapid acclimations to their new European clubs.