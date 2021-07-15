Canada v. Haiti: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match

What to know: Canada

Canada overcame an early defensive error that gave Martinique the lead in their opening match, eventually going on to win 4-1. Ex-Orlando City forward Cyle Larin was the first goalscorer that night, while the New England Revolution's Tajon Buchanan picked up an assist on the go-ahead goal. Another Canadian standout against Martinique was winger Junior Hoilett, who picked up two assists and enjoyed an active shift in attack.