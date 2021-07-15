Canada v. Haiti: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group B match

Canada will look to make it two wins from two in their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign when they take on Haiti in Group B action Thursday night.
Canada comes into the match top of the group and is looking to continue their strong form against a Haiti side waiting to earn their first point of the tournament. The two meet up a month after Canada beat Haiti to earn a spot in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.
Here's what you need to know ahead of the game.
When
- Thursday, July 15 | 7:30 pm ET
Where
- Children's Mercy Park | Kansas City, Kansas
How to watch and stream
- FS1, TUDN
What to know: Canada
Canada overcame an early defensive error that gave Martinique the lead in their opening match, eventually going on to win 4-1. Ex-Orlando City forward Cyle Larin was the first goalscorer that night, while the New England Revolution's Tajon Buchanan picked up an assist on the go-ahead goal. Another Canadian standout against Martinique was winger Junior Hoilett, who picked up two assists and enjoyed an active shift in attack.
The result continues Canada's perfect start to 2021, winning seven straight matches. Head coach John Herdman may be tempted to continue that stretch with his first choice team, but six players picked up yellows during the opening match and would be suspended if they earned another.
What to know: Haiti
Haiti lost 1-0 to the United States in their Gold Cup opener, but held their own against one of the region's best teams. It was particularly impressive considering Haiti were without a number of players after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Haiti had 10 shots on Sunday and forced goalkeeper Matt Turner into making three saves, and will hope to recreate some of that form against Canada. The good news for them is that the roster's top goalscorer Duckens Nazon and the Columbus Crew's Derrick Etienne Jr. remain available after recording two shots each against the USMNT.