Canada seek Nations League statement vs. Mexico: "We're much more prepared"

“Coming into [camp] now, it's like a different mindset, knowing what's at stake. You forget how many minutes or games you’ve played. Honestly, it’s just tunnel vision on that one goal.”

“It’s been a little hectic the last few weeks, and the travel has been hectic too. But there’s a big balance there with the amount of playing time I’ve gotten,” Ahmed told MLSsoccer.com.

Now, he’s in CanMNT camp for the Concacaf Nations League Finals, with a semifinal against Mexico looming on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (10:30 pm ET | Paramount+, OneSoccer, Univision).

Ahmed has been critical to the Whitecaps’ historic four-win start in MLS and their run to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

For Canada men’s national team and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Ali Ahmed , the start of 2025 has included plenty of that. The 23-year-old is enjoying consistency and stellar form, leading to a transformative period for club and country.

“That’s similar to what we have with the Whitecaps right now. Whoever steps up is still matching that same bar and quality as the core players.”

“At Copa América, we had one game where we made many changes, and everybody stepped up and matched many of the qualities of the starting 11,” said Ahmed, who can play numerous midfield positions.

The new culture and depth surrounding Sørensen’s Whitecaps are similar to the CanMNT, making the switch back to Les Rouges even easier.

Ahmed, who played significant minutes under Canada coach Jesse Marsch in the team’s 2024 Copa América semifinal run, has taken on a similar role with the Whitecaps under new manager Jesper Sørensen.

“This is another opportunity for us to step in and fight for our country, our spot and play in big games like the Nations League semifinals, which can help us prepare for big matches.”

“Each camp is a step and opportunity for us to go and take towards 2026,” Ahmed added. “Many guys see each camp as an opportunity to prove and show why they belong and deserve to be a part of the core and roster for the coming year.

This week, Ahmed brings that unique form into Canada camp. So do many of his international teammates as they seek the team’s first trophy since the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup and vital preparation for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

🇨🇦🤩 @aliahmed51_ Ali Ahmed and the @CANMNT_Official in Los Angeles before facing Mexico on March 20 at SoFi Stadium. #VWFC | @CanadaSoccerEN | @CNationsLeague pic.twitter.com/sWt14BDk1g

CanMNT strong

When Marsch named his 23-man Nations League roster, featuring eight MLS players, he called it “the strongest that the Canadian national team has ever looked.”

While the team has often relied on a close-knit locker room, they’ve added quality in numerous spots and elevated the camaraderie with game-changing talent.

“These guys love playing for the national team, right? There’s no question that they feel a real bond with each other, and that’s been developed not just since I’ve been here, but before,” Marsch told reporters Tuesday.

Through just 10 months of Marsch’s leadership, the CanMNT have seen Nashville SC winger Jacob Shaffelburg become a reliable contributor and center back Moïse Bombito move from the Colorado Rapids to Ligue 1 for a club-record fee.

Canada have also improved their depth in this camp, earning dual-national commitments from strikers Promise David of Belgium’s Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Daniel Jebbison of the Premier League’s AFC Bournemouth.

As exciting as those developments are, Marsch keeps his eyes on the grand prize.