Canada see off Suriname to win Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

TORONTO - The Canadian men's national team left no doubts, clinching their spot in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal on Tuesday night with a 3-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Suriname.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the result that sent Jesse Marsch's side into the tournament's final stages at SoFi Stadium in March.

"The performances are almost more mature every time we step on the pitch. They understand the moment, they know what's important, and they execute match plans. They understand tactics, and they commit to it with each other. As a coach, what more can you ask for?"

"A lot of people told me that they think this is the best year in Canadian soccer, but I [told the players] that I don't know if that was the case. But the only way to make sure that we could be in that discussion was to end the year the right way," Marsch said post-match.

While they were never threatened throughout the two legs, Canada showed confidence and poise in their new identity. For a team that a year ago looked lost, with an interim manager and transitional player group, finishing an already successful 2024 on a high was important.

Nearly a year to the day after losing to Jamaica in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the CanMNT finished 2024 on a high with a return to the semifinals.

"This is a team of very talented players that have potential," Marsch added. "They've never let me down since I've been with them. They've never come flat on a performance since I've been here. They've surprised every moment and exceeded expectations. What a wonderful experience as a coach."

It's been a big year for Canadian soccer. They finished it right. Now it's time to build further, chasing their first trophy since the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Playing alongside Moise Bombito, Miller showed well, with six defensive actions before leaving due to a concussion sub.

Similarly, they continued to unearth new strengths. Without Alphonso Davies and Derek Cornelius in the squad, Marsch adapted his backline in Leg 2. After CF Montréal center back Joel Waterman played 90 minutes in Leg 1, Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller got the start on Tuesday.

By the end of the game, they were playing for fun, fully enjoying their play - about as stark a change in 12 months as they could've imagined.

Despite struggling to attack at times through the year, they played with an established identity and style, setting themselves up to take a shot at the Concacaf Nations League title in March.

Jacob Shaffelburg might be the story of the year for Canada.

After showing out at Copa América, the aptly nicknamed "Maritime Messi" has kept his form for the national team and showed just what he can do on Tuesday night.

Throughout the match, Shaffelburg threatened down the wing, making five passes into the final third as one of Marsch's most involved players. He also consistently drew two players onto him, forcing Suriname's defence into mistakes and miscommunications and drifting in to aid Canada's strikers.

That shift, different from what he showed as a pure winger over the summer, offers new elements to Canada's attack. It opens up options for Shaffelburg and allows David to drop into a deeper position as he plays with Lille, further drawing out defenders and opening spaces to attack.

He did just that on his first goal, going head-to-head with Etienne Vaessen and taking advantage of a goalkeeping error. On the second, it was a well-timed run to connect with Cyle Larin's cross.