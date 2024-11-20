Canada see off Suriname to win Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

TORONTO - The Canadian men's national team left no doubts, clinching their spot in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal on Tuesday night with a 3-0 (4-0 aggregate) win over Suriname.
Jonathan David opened the scoring and Nashville SC's Jacob Shaffelburg netted a brace as Canada cruised to a Leg 2 win at Toronto FC's BMO Field
Here are the biggest takeaways from the result that sent Jesse Marsch's side into the tournament's final stages at SoFi Stadium in March.
Nearly a year to the day after losing to Jamaica in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, the CanMNT finished 2024 on a high with a return to the semifinals.
While they were never threatened throughout the two legs, Canada showed confidence and poise in their new identity. For a team that a year ago looked lost, with an interim manager and transitional player group, finishing an already successful 2024 on a high was important.
"A lot of people told me that they think this is the best year in Canadian soccer, but I [told the players] that I don't know if that was the case. But the only way to make sure that we could be in that discussion was to end the year the right way," Marsch said post-match.
"The performances are almost more mature every time we step on the pitch. They understand the moment, they know what's important, and they execute match plans. They understand tactics, and they commit to it with each other. As a coach, what more can you ask for?"
Despite struggling to attack at times through the year, they played with an established identity and style, setting themselves up to take a shot at the Concacaf Nations League title in March.
By the end of the game, they were playing for fun, fully enjoying their play - about as stark a change in 12 months as they could've imagined.
Similarly, they continued to unearth new strengths. Without Alphonso Davies and Derek Cornelius in the squad, Marsch adapted his backline in Leg 2. After CF Montréal center back Joel Waterman played 90 minutes in Leg 1, Portland Timbers defender Kamal Miller got the start on Tuesday.
Playing alongside Moise Bombito, Miller showed well, with six defensive actions before leaving due to a concussion sub.
It's been a big year for Canadian soccer. They finished it right. Now it's time to build further, chasing their first trophy since the 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup.
"This is a team of very talented players that have potential," Marsch added. "They've never let me down since I've been with them. They've never come flat on a performance since I've been here. They've surprised every moment and exceeded expectations. What a wonderful experience as a coach."
Jacob Shaffelburg might be the story of the year for Canada.
After showing out at Copa América, the aptly nicknamed "Maritime Messi" has kept his form for the national team and showed just what he can do on Tuesday night.
Throughout the match, Shaffelburg threatened down the wing, making five passes into the final third as one of Marsch's most involved players. He also consistently drew two players onto him, forcing Suriname's defence into mistakes and miscommunications and drifting in to aid Canada's strikers.
That shift, different from what he showed as a pure winger over the summer, offers new elements to Canada's attack. It opens up options for Shaffelburg and allows David to drop into a deeper position as he plays with Lille, further drawing out defenders and opening spaces to attack.
He did just that on his first goal, going head-to-head with Etienne Vaessen and taking advantage of a goalkeeping error. On the second, it was a well-timed run to connect with Cyle Larin's cross.
"The national team has been a bit of a spark, but I just need to work on my consistency," Shaffelburg said, finishing the year with five international goals. "I feel like I'll have some games that I'm really good at and some games I'm not. That's a big part on a personal level, where I need work on is just consistency at both club and country."
Despite missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Shaffelburg has had a life-changing year. From the birth of his first child to taking a significant role with Les Rouges, he's setting himself up nicely to make big improvements in B.J. Callaghan's team in 2025.
Yet, on the national team, keeping his form will be critical with former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan (Inter Milan) returning after an injury and likely taking a similar position. Both have a lot to offer, and there's little doubt they'll elevate each other in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, which Canada will co-host along with the United States and Mexico.
If there's one thing that's clear about Marsch, it's how much he cares - not just for the men's senior team but for the growth of Canadian soccer. While the Nations League finals in March will present an opportunity to win a trophy, developing talent and elevating Canadian soccer in the lead-up to 2026 remains critical.
Seven players have made their national team debuts during Marsch's tenure. Tuesday saw the first cap for 19-year-old Crewe Alexandra center back Jamie Knight-Lebel and the first significant minutes for midfielder Niko Sigur, who previously played for Croatia's youth teams. Both showed well and could be in a spot to be significant contributors in 2026.
Knight-Lebel, at his age, presents an enticing option in a position where the CanMNT still lacks depth. In 17 minutes, he won two duels and looked composed alongside Bombito as Canada secured the clean sheet. Sigur made two passes into the final third and had four defensive actions in 26 minutes.
"The way [Sigur] catches the ball and delivers it is like a cultured Croatian," Marsch said. "I made a comment to him, saying 'That's a Croatian pass,' and he goes, 'No coach, it's Canadian.' ... He does have that kind of savviness that comes from that part of the world where they understand how football fits and works and connects.
"I'm trying to, in every way, expand our player pool but also introduce the way we think about football to a wide population of players and coaches in the Canadian community. It's all with the hope that we can change the trajectory of what this sport can become and use 2026 in every way possible to explode as a footballing nation."