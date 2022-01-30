Canada's here to stay: Qatar 2022 World Cup dream soars in Octagonal win over USMNT

Here’s how Les Rouges got it done, pushing ever closer to their dream of making the Qatar 2022 World Cup as they sit 10 games unbeaten atop the Concacaf Octagonal standings.

The latest celebratory moment from John Herdman’s group came Sunday, a 2-0 win over the US men’s national team in Hamilton to remain unbeaten in World Cup qualifying.

It was rocky at times. Canada’s midfield was missing two crucial pieces in Stephen Eustaquio and Atiba Hutchinson. Alphonso Davies will miss the entire winter window due to mild myocarditis. The Canadians were clearly second-best in most categories from possession to shots.

But only one statistic matters: goals.

This is not the first time Canada have played shorthanded and not up to their new standard. The USMNT controlled most of the match but thanks to goalkeeper Milan Borjan and some vital defensive interventions from the backline, it was the hosts who triumphed.

That is what the top teams accomplish. Even on days when they aren’t in sync, they will be clinical in the decisive moment and that is what Canada managed. That is all down to a cultural revolution within the team.

"I have got a leadership group that puts work in,” said Canada coach John Herdman. “They are very clear, what they contribute as leaders to this team. This work goes in. This is not rock up and play football, this is a high-performing group of guys that are high-quality leaders. That is the starting point.