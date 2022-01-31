"The performance doesn't hurt": Gregg Berhalter, USMNT defiantly levelheaded after Canada loss

“I think it was an entire team effort that was outstanding. We asked them to be dominant, we asked them to embrace the conditions, embrace the physicality of the opponent, and I think we did that and more,” contended the Yanks’ leader at the start of his postgame press conference. “And it's hard for me to remember a performance away from home this dominant without getting a result. So the result hurts, the performance doesn't hurt. I'm proud of the guys, proud of the way they competed.”

It was a clash of philosophies that seemed to be decisively won by Octagonal-leading Les Rouges’ intensity, organization and opportunism. Yet Berhalter stuck to his guns after his side’s second loss in their last four meetings with their northern neighbors, who they hadn’t lost to in 34 years until 2019.

“I decided to stay tight with him and it's obviously a split-second decision, but yeah, I felt comfortable making that movement and then the one-two got through us and then we collided feet,” said US center back Miles Robinson , who stepped into midfield with Larin and immediately saw the space behind him exploited. “And he tripped me up just a bit … and then he got the best of us for that few seconds. But I thought besides that, we stuck to our game plan and we had a good performance.

Former Orlando City SC striker Cyle Larin tilted the field with a seventh-minute goal on just such a moment, combining with Jonathan David to turn a wind-pushed Matt Turner goal kick into a breakaway and finish with stunning speed.

Fans and pundits may have some objections to that outlook. Roared on by an appreciative crowd noisy enough to make light of the province’s 50%-capacity COVID-19 attendance restrictions, Canada conceded possession to their visitors for long stretches. But John Herdman’s squad maintained a dogged team shape, disrupted the USMNT with fouls and physicality, and constantly proved menacing in transition.

The opener multiplied the hosts’ position of strength on home turf, with a hard, bouncy synthetic surface and narrow-drawn pitch that drew multiple complaints – though he insisted they weren’t excuses – from Berhalter.

“Disappointed to give up the first goal in the manner that we did, from our goal kick, and two passes, we give up a goal,” he admitted. “That's not how we defend, that's not our style of defending and that hurts a little bit. And I think overall, we want that dominance in possession, we want to translate that into more chances in front of goal and that was lacking as well. But it was a dominant away performance without a win.”

The USMNT were often ponderous in possession, and the hosts made sure to cluster numbers around key dangers like Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic when the Yanks did press into the final third. Much like the 1-1 draw in Nashville during the opposite fixture back in September, it all seemed to be going right to Herdman’s plan. It all made Vancouver Whitecaps FC product Sam Adekugbe’s 95th-minute clincher feel like a deserved exclamation point.

Yet Berhalter reserved his strongest praise for the powerful, clever David-Larin pairing.