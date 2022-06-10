Canada roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship features eight from MLS clubs

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Canada Under-20 men’s national team head coach Mauro Biello has named a 20-player roster for the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship, the federation announced Friday.

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Ben Alexander – Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy
  • Dino Bontis – Forge FC Hamilton

DEFENDERS (8)

  • Noah Abatneh – Lazio (Italy)
  • Matteo Campagna – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
  • Loïc Cloutier – CF Montréal Academy
  • Keesean Ferdinand – CF Montréal
  • Kobe Franklin – Toronto FC II
  • Jamie Knight-Lebel – Bristol City FC (England)
  • Kwasi Poku – Forge FC Hamilton
  • Justin Smith – OGC Nice (France)

MIDFIELDERS (5)

  • Matt Catavolo – Valour FC
  • Jesse Costa – VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
  • Maël Henry – CF Montréal Academy
  • Gabriel Pellegrino – SC Freiburg (Germany)
  • Rida Zouhir – CF Montréal

FORWARDS (5)

  • Jean-Aniel Assi – Cavalry FC
  • Tiago Coimbra – SE Palmeiras (Brazil)
  • Kamron Habibullah – Pacific FC
  • Hugo Mbongue Mbongue – Toronto FC II
  • Lowell Wright – York United FC

Schedule

Canada have Group E games as follows:

  • June 18 vs. Cuba (4 pm ET)
  • June 20 vs. United States (8:30 pm ET)
  • June 22 vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis (4 pm ET)

The squad

The squad features several homegrown players from MLS clubs, including CF Montréal defender Keesean Ferdinand, Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Matteo Campagna and CF Montréal midfielder Rida Zouhir.

There are five training players who were also named: goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario (Toronto FC Academy), midfielder Hugo Tavares (FC Paços de Ferreira) and defenders Jefferson Alphonse (CF Montréal), Adam Pearlman (Toronto FC) and Eric White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC).

How to qualify

The 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship, which runs from June 18-July 3 in Honduras, will see its top four teams reach the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. The top two teams reach the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Concacaf U-20 Championship’s top three finishers in the four groups will advance to the Round of 16 and join four teams already qualified for the knockout round. From there, teams will play a single-elimination tournament with the four semifinalists qualifying for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the two finalists qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Related Stories

USA roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship includes 17 MLS players
Concacaf Men's U20 Championship to act as Olympic qualifying
FIFA cancels 2021 U-20, U-17 World Cups due to COVID-19 pandemic
More News
More News
Recap: USMNT 5, Grenada 0
Concacaf Nations League

Recap: USMNT 5, Grenada 0
USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match
Concacaf Nations League

USA vs. Grenada: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match
Canada roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship features eight from MLS clubs

Canada roster for 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship features eight from MLS clubs
USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT in evaluation mode as June window enters Nations League portion
MLS Fantasy 101: A beginner's guide 
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy 101: A beginner's guide 
Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer

Bruce Arena addresses New England's roster plans after Adam Buksa transfer
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: US Men's National Team vs. Grenada | June 10, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: US Men's National Team vs. Grenada | June 10, 2022
GOAL: Jesús Ferreira, USA - 78th minute
0:42

GOAL: Jesús Ferreira, USA - 78th minute
WATCH: Jesús Ferreira nets four goals for USMNT vs. Grenada
3:18

WATCH: Jesús Ferreira nets four goals for USMNT vs. Grenada
GOAL: Paul Arriola, USA - 62nd minute
0:55

GOAL: Paul Arriola, USA - 62nd minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10