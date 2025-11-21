Vancouver, LAFC set for "nerve-racking" Western Conference Semifinal

Over a week before LAFC travels to British Columbia for a mouthwatering Western Conference Semifinal matchup against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ), the hosts announced BC Place had already sold out for the match, expectedly setting the club's new Audi MLS Cup Playoffs attendance record with over 53,000 spectators set to pack the stadium.

"It's going to be two very good teams coming up against each other with some very good players and exciting players as well. There will be a full stadium, and hopefully it will be a great game, and for us, we'll be ready for it."

Clash of styles

"People always say what they want, no matter how well you do," prefaced LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado. "It doesn't really matter how you win or how you get up in these standings, as long as you win."

Perhaps no matchup in these playoffs exemplifies that mentality better than Saturday's clash between two diametrically opposed styles of play.

"There’s a lot of different styles in this league," Sørensen stated. "We have our style of play. We would like to get up and play high up the pitch, and they would like to counter. So we have to also be focusing on the balance of the game, and we've done that throughout the season, and it will be a theme again for us."

In his first year at the helm in Vancouver, Sørensen has implemented a team-first, possession-based tactical approach, leading to a second-place finish in MLS Coach of the Year voting and the highest points total in 'Caps history (63).

Meanwhile, in his final season at the helm of LAFC, head coach Steve Cherundolo has continued his shift toward a more direct approach, often reliant on his stars to perform.

Luckily for the Black & Gold, they have. Together, Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min have scored 22 of LAFC's last 28 goals, including an MLS record 18 straight for the club.

Vancouver's own superstar, Thomas Müller, has a clear takeaway.

"We know how good this team can be," he said. "But if you look back at the last couple of weeks, they are very reliant on Bouanga and Son. So if they're not scoring, they don't score. It's very tough to keep these two very quiet during the game, but if we get it done, then we have a good chance."